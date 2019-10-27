Texas police said they were seeking a gunman on Sunday who fired randomly at a Halloween homecoming party packed with hundreds of college students, leaving at least two dead and wounding about a dozen more, before fleeing amid the chaos that followed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shooting at packed Texas college party leaves at least 2 dead - October 27, 2019
- France says Baghdadi’s death is not end of Islamic State - October 27, 2019
- Reactions to announcement of IS leader Baghdadi’s death - October 27, 2019