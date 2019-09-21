Shooting at South Carolina bar leaves two dead, eight wounded

Police in South Carolina were hunting for suspects on Saturday after at least one person opened fire before dawn at a crowded bar in the city of Lancaster, killing two people and wounding eight others, officials said.
