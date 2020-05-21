Shooting at U.S. Navy base in Texas ‘terrorism related’: FBI

A shooting at a U.S. Navy base in Corpus Christi, Texas, that wounded a sailor on Thursday was “terrorism related,” an FBI spokeswoman said, adding that the gunman was dead at the scene but investigators were searching for a potential second suspect.
