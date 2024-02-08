“There is nothing more exhilarating than to be shot at with no result.” – Winston Churchill
Late Secretary of War William Belknap can rest easy. He remains the sole U.S. cabinet official ever impeached.
For now.
The House impeached Belknap in 1876.
The House failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024.
THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO WHY REP. BLAKE MOORE FLIPPED FROM YEA TO NAY ON IMPEACHING MAYORKAS
