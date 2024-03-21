Home shopping channel awarding scholarships to student designers

Austin, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shop LC is thrilled to announce the launch of its Season III Fashion Collective Program, aimed at nurturing the next generation of fashion talent. As part of its commitment to empowering young designers, Shop LC will award $5000 in scholarships to outstanding high school students participating in the program.

The Fashion Collective Program, now in its third season, offers a unique platform for high school students interested in pursuing careers in fashion. Through workshops, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on experiences, participants gain valuable insights into the fashion industry and develop essential skills for success.

“We are excited to continue our support for budding fashion designers through the Fashion Collective Program,” says Vineet Ganeriwala, Shop LC President. “By offering scholarships to exceptional students, we hope to encourage and inspire the next generation of fashion innovators.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must demonstrate outstanding performance and dedication throughout Season III of the Fashion Collective Program and participate in the competition. Scholarships will be awarded based on criteria such as creativity, skill development, presentation and understanding of the Shop LC customer.

“We believe in the power of education and are proud to invest in the future of these talented young individuals,” added Michelle Long, Shop LC Director of Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility and Program Founder. “We hope these scholarships will provide them with the support they need to further their education and pursue their dreams in the fashion industry.”

Winners and Runners-up to be announced in the classrooms of the following high schools: Cedar Ridge, Round Rock, Westwood, Vista Ridge, and Vandegrift. To find out the top three winners and cover our story, please contact [email protected].

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

