ShopSavvy Fall 2020 Update for iOS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale.

Dallas, TX , Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile shopping app update includes price history charts for the first time!

Dallas, Texas— Monolith Technologies is proud to announce ShopSavvy 15 for iOS is here, and it’s packed with features to find the best deals online this season.  Its headline feature is something the team has been working on for a long time and we’re proud to finally release the first version of it: Price History Charts!

“Comparing prices across 65,000+ retailers is great, but what about when you should buy? What if you could see those prices over time?” asked John S. Boyd CEO of Monolith Technologies. “With millions of product SKUs, 65K retailers and prices changing hourly the technological challenge of tracking deals at this scale is significant. ShopSavvy will now show you how good a deal today is relative to past sales so shoppers don’t have to fly blind every time a new deal pops up.” 

Now when comparing prices with ShopSavvy, you’ll be able to see the lowest price that ShopSavvy could find for the item across the last 3, 6, or 12 months, across all retailers.  

“ShopSavvy Price History Charts are the first time a feature like this has been released to consumers, and are another step in our mission towards empowering shoppers with all the info they need to make an informed purchase” Said Jake Marsh, VP of Development.  “While some of our friends in the industry track the price at a single retailer, ShopSavvy’s Price History Charts build upon our almost 12 years of price comparison experience to track prices across all 65,000+ of the retailers we already support in ShopSavvy”.

ShopSavvy’s new Price History Charts also support all the same great features that ShopSavvy’s price comparison does. This means in addition to those 65,000 retailers, they also track prices from hundreds of thousands of third-party sellers, marketplaces, used items, and can be configured to show/hide each as desired by each user.

Price History Charts will be shown when comparing prices, as well as in push notifications on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

NEW- Homescreen Widgets! 

Last but certainly not least, we’re introducing ShopSavvy’s first iOS 14 Homescreen Widget!

Choose any of your saved items and see the current lowest price ShopSavvy can find, as well as a Price History Chart right inside the Widget.  Widgets can be configured too, with options to show/hide used prices and third-party sellers as well as control how many months are shown in the Price History Chart.

iPhone users can download the mobile app through the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953

Android users can download ShopSavvy on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biggu.shopsavvy&hl=en.

ShopSavvy for Desktop Chrome can be downloaded at: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shopsavvy/megchchilhekbbnfcklodmndefbhkbco?hl=en-US

About Monolith Technologies

Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy including Monolith co-founders Jake Marsh, Rylan Barnes and John S. Boyd.   Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year.   These mobile technologists believe technology should be used to encourage competition and allow a fair playing field for small and local retailers as well as the big online ones.    

About ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com.

