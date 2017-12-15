Shore Capital Group Limited
Posting of Notice of AGM
Shore Capital Group Limited (the “Company”), the independent investment group specialising in capital markets, principal finance and asset management, announces that its annual general meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday 28 December 2017 at Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3HB (the “Annual General Meeting”). The notice of the Annual General Meeting and form of proxy have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company’s website at www.shorecap.gg.
Enquiries:
| Shore Capital Group Limited
Lynn Bruce
|+44 (0)1481 724 222
| Grant Thornton UK LLP, Nominated Adviser
Philip Secrett/ Jamie Barklem/ Carolyn Sansom
|+44 (0)20 7383 5100
| Montfort Communications, Public Relations
Olly Scott
|+44 (0) 78 1234 5205
Shore Capital Group Limited : Notice of AGM - December 15, 2017