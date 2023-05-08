Elite cybersecurity firm selected for app development and cybersecurity services

HERNDON, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShorePoint Inc., a cybersecurity services company that protects federal customers’ critical assets from cyber threats, announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on a $300 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for IT services to the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). ShorePoint was one of only two contractors awarded positions in two of the four pools for the multiple-award Cloud First Enterprise Systems Support Services (CFESSS) IDIQ.

“We are thrilled to be able to support DFC and their mission to finance solutions for the most critical challenges facing the developing world,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “This award speaks to ShorePoint’s industry-leading capabilities in securing the critical infrastructure and applications that enable our customers to deliver on their highly impactful missions.”

Through the contract, DFC is seeking enterprise IT services and support to foster an environment of innovation and build secure, best-in-class IT workspace capabilities throughout the agency. This contract is comprised of four pools: operations, application development, cybersecurity and program management office support services.

The award builds on ShorePoint’s cybersecurity and resilience experience with U.S. international aid and development missions. Under the contract, ShorePoint will focus on application development and cybersecurity. Major areas of application development support include cloud and related IT services, data warehouse services and app/dev mobile services. Cybersecurity operations support includes security software and hardware tools; security-based operations and maintenance; threat detections, identification, monitoring; security policy; governance support and access controls.

The IDIQ has a five-year ordering period, from April 6, 2023 to April 5, 2028.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community clients. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, clients count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

