Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shortage.finance Adding Value to Users through Its Ethereum-backed Token

Shortage.finance Adding Value to Users through Its Ethereum-backed Token

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Shortage is one of the most recent projects in Q4 2021, creating a continuous backing for its token to help with its overall value in the long term. The project describes its token as a safe-haven asset, leveraging Ethereum as the backing currency. Notably, the straightforward nature of its ecosystem will be a beneficial factor to both starters and professionals in the industry today.

Ketchikan, AK, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) According to the project, its token is not suitable for trading or short-term investing. This factor is mainly due to its target to add more value as time goes by, incentivizing its holders to store the currency. It also assures users that there is no team to claim any portion of the supply or change the dynamics of how the token and its smart contract works. Anyone can confirm on etherscan.io that the team has transferred the ownership of the smart contract and 100% liquidity to the dead address. This fact further proves that the team has zero control over the project. 

Moreover, it has no allocation of the token’s supply to marketing strategies, depending on the community to take up the task. Shortage believes that every holder can take a step to spreading the word about the token through social media, paid campaigns, and sharing to relatives or friends, among others.

Understanding RTG Tokenomics

The first unique thing to understand about the RTG token is that there will be no official presale. The project has a great focus on liquidity and burning the token during its existence in the industry. The whole concept surrounds reducing its supply while increasing its Ethereum backing. 

RTG is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. On December 27, the coin earned a listing on Uniswap V2, which will be the main exchange where you can acquire the coin. 50% of the total supply will go to liquidity locking, meant to remain locked forever. The other half will be burned to increase the scarcity of the token in the market. 

Any transactions involving the RTG/ETH pair will incur a transaction fee of 10% from the total; that is from any purchase, sale, or transfer of the token. If you are a holder of the token, you can expect a share from 50% of all transaction fees; the rest will go to the burning address. 

Holders do not have to go through a hassle claiming the rewards they earn from holding the token. All you need to do is get a wallet compatible with the pair, fund it, and acquire the tokens you wish. Make sure to set your slippage at 12% to complete all your orders efficiently.

Increasing the Value Holders Get

Currently, 50% of RTG’s total supply is already in the burn address, a move that many existing projects are employing to reduce the supply of their tokens. The basic law of supply and demand states that with reduced supply, demand increases. In the same way, projects wish to derive the most from the same concept by removing them from the circulating supply.

Additionally, when anyone buys or sells RTG on Uniswap V2, part of every transaction fee goes to burning. Also, ETH will replace the RTG tokens, increasing the backing of the Shortage tokens. As such, the backing will always be more than enough to cover the total circulation supply available for sale. As a result, the price floor increases after every RTG transaction.

Lastly, part of the Ethereum backing in the pool will not be withdrawable to ensure a constant boost after every transaction. In the long run, the fruits of this objective will be visible in making RTG a long-term investment option for its holders. 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shortagfinance?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/shortagechat

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/shortagefinance/

CONTACT: Joe Bell
info (at) shortage.finance
https://shortage.finance

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.