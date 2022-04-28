Breaking News
Shortcut Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in the U.S.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

97% of employees said Shortcut is a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shortcut, the collaborative home for modern software teams, today announced that it has earned Great Place to Work Certification. 

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Shortcut is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place to Work Certification is a benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. 97% of employees said Shortcut is a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“As a remote-first company with a distributed workforce, we’re constantly looking for ways to engage our employees in open and honest conversations about how we can continue creating the best work environment and experience for everyone,” said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO at Shortcut. “Thank you to our employees for their continuous engagement and willingness to provide feedback and to our managers for helping us to build a people-first culture.”

Project management tools for software development are either too simple and do not scale as teams grow, or they are overly complex and painful to use. Complex tools, such as Atlassian’s Jira, create silo effects within organizations that hinder collaboration and reduce visibility between engineering teams and the rest of the organization.

Shortcut is the first project management platform for software development that successfully bridges collaboration as organizations scale. The platform enables best-in-class execution at the team level, while facilitating transparent coordination across teams at the company level. Its fast and intuitive interface allows product managers, engineers and designers to plan, track and measure their work without friction as their organizations grow in size and processes become more sophisticated.

About Shortcut
Shortcut, formerly known as Clubhouse, is the collaborative home for modern software teams. Thousands of companies from all over the world use Shortcut to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is remote-first  and backed by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures and other top tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.shortcut.com or follow @useshortcut.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

