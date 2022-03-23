Shots Box Introduces Spring Whiskeys Ideal for Easter Celebrations and At-Home Tasting Events

After the Easter egg hunts and Sunday services, celebrate Easter with a tasting event to remember with new Spring whiskeys and fun cocktails from Shots Box.

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, is helping people plan the perfect Easter celebration for the adults in the family with Spring whiskeys and fun cocktails perfect to ring in the season.

An at-home whiskey tasting is a perfect way to spend time with loved ones this Easter. According to the National Restaurant Association, Easter is the fifth busiest holiday for restaurants and an estimated 33 million Americans are expected to dine out; hosting an at-home tasting is a fun and classy way to keep the festivities going after the Easter egg hunts and Sunday services are over.

“Easter is synonymous with family celebrations, but getting along with family can often be a challenge,” said JC Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. “A tasting event featuring these Spring whiskeys is a great way to bring people around the table, break bread and simply enjoy each others’ company.”

Some of the most anticipated Spring whiskeys and cocktails this season include:

Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 43% alcohol by volume (ABV): Created in 1870 and manufactured in Lousiville, Kentucky, Old Forester is the only bourbon continuously distilled and marketed by the founding family before, during and after Prohibition. At 86 proof, Old Forester delivers a genuine bourbon experience, with rich, full flavor and a smooth character that is ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, with a splash of water or in a classic cocktail.



The Mint Julep Cocktail is a popular, refreshing cocktail made from bourbon, sugar, mint and crushed ice. Take eight mint leaves, ¼ ounce of simple syrup and two ounces of Old Forester Straight Bourbon. In a Julep cup or rocks glass, lightly mix the mint leaves in with the simple syrup. Add the bourbon and tightly pack the glass with crushed ice, then stir until frosted.



is a popular, refreshing cocktail made from bourbon, sugar, mint and crushed ice. Take eight mint leaves, ¼ ounce of simple syrup and two ounces of Old Forester Straight Bourbon. In a Julep cup or rocks glass, lightly mix the mint leaves in with the simple syrup. Add the bourbon and tightly pack the glass with crushed ice, then stir until frosted. Boldt Clear Whiskey, 47% ABV: Manufactured in Humboldt County, California, Boldt is Humboldt County’s very first whiskey and uses only four ingredients in its Clear Whiskey. Filtered water reinfused with select minerals, locally grown and freshly milled grains, enzymes that help convert starches into sugars and yeast straight from the heart of Bourbon Country.



The Whiskey Ginger is the perfect drink for entertaining. Take two ounces of Boldt Clear Whiskey, six ounces of ginger ale, a half-ounce of fresh lime juice and a lime wedge. In a mug filled with ice, pour in the whiskey and top it off with the ginger ale. Squeeze in fresh lime juice and garnish with the lime wedge.



is the perfect drink for entertaining. Take two ounces of Boldt Clear Whiskey, six ounces of ginger ale, a half-ounce of fresh lime juice and a lime wedge. In a mug filled with ice, pour in the whiskey and top it off with the ginger ale. Squeeze in fresh lime juice and garnish with the lime wedge. Jameson Irish Whiskey Cold Brew, 30% ABV: Made out of Ireland, Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whiskey has a light floral fragrance, peppered with spicy wood and sweet notes. The perfect balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla notes with hints of sweet sherry and exceptional smoothness.



The Jameson Cold Brew-tini is a fun take on a classic bar cocktail. Take two parts of Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whiskey, one part cold brew coffee and 0.5 parts of simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain and pour into a martini-style glass and enjoy!

Everyone celebrates Easter a little differently. This Easter, plan something unique with an at-home tasting experience. Visit https://shotsbox.com for recipes, tips and a huge selection of craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits.

ABOUT SHOTS BOX

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in half year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveller, Rolling Stone and The Chive provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

For new product launches and announcements, recipes, guides, blogs and tips, follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

To learn more, visit www.shotsbox.com.

