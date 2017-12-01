ShotSpotter Added to MSCI USA Micro Cap Index

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, was added to the MSCI USA Micro Cap Index on November 30, 2017.

“We are pleased that ShotSpotter has been added to the MSCI USA Micro Cap Index,” said company CFO Alan Stewart. “We expect this inclusion will provide us with greater visibility among both institutional and retail investors.”

The MSCI USA Micro Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the micro-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. According to MSCI, with nearly 1,000 constituents, the index represents approximately 1% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in the U.S. The index is reviewed quarterly and rebalanced in May and November semi-annual index reviews.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains a “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to inclusion in the MSCI USA Small Cap Index providing greater visibility with investors. This statement is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual visibility with investors could be impacted by a number of factors, including but not limited to: the degree to which investors take inclusion in stock indices, including the MSCI USA Small Cap Index, into account in their investment decisions; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; and the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included including the company’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. This forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this press release and is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update the forward-looking statement contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About MSCI

For more than 40 years, MSCI’s research-based indexes and analytics have helped the world’s leading investors build and manage better portfolios. Clients rely on its offerings for deeper insights into the drivers of performance and risk in their portfolios, broad asset class coverage and innovative research. MSCI’s line of products and services includes indexes, analytical models, data, real estate benchmarks and ESG research. MSCI serves 99 of the top 100 largest money managers, according to the most recent P&I ranking. For more information, visit www.msci.com.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter is the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence. ShotSpotter is based in Newark, California and offers its solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model.

