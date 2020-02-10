ShotSpotter to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on February 24, 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference , being held on February 24-25, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, CA.

ShotSpotter management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here . Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your JMP representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at [email protected] .

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

