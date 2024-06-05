A potentially competitive general election Senate battle is now officially underway in New Mexico, where it has been 22 years since a Republican has won in the one-time swing state that now leans blue.

The last GOP politician to win was Sen. Pete Domenici, who in 2006 was re-elected to a sixth two-year term.

Fast-forward 22 years later, and his daughter, businesswoman Nella Domenici, aims to end the losing streak.

The Associated Press has projected that Domenici will win

