It’s been more than a half century since a Republican won Minnesota in a presidential election, but former President Donald Trump says he’s got “a really good shot” of breaking the losing streak this November in his 2024 rematch with President Biden.
The former president heads to the reliably blue state on Friday, to headline the Minnesota GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner.
Trump lost Minnesota by just 1.5 points in his 2016 presidential elec
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Showdown: The blue states Trump aims to turn red in November - May 17, 2024
- Trump to attend son’s high school graduation Friday - May 17, 2024
- Inside Donald Trump and Speaker Johnson’s mutually beneficial relationship - May 17, 2024