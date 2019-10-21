Showered in blaze of bullets, upscale Mexican neighborhood in shock after cartel assault

The trendy bars and restaurants along the main strip of the Mexican city overwhelmed late last week by an army of cartel gunmen slowly began their recovery over the weekend even as many traumatized residents still shied away.
