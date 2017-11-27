SHRV Announces A New Chairman of the Board

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharing Services, Inc. (OTC Markets:SHRV) announced today that Robert Oblon has been named the Company’s Chairman of The Board.

Sharing Services, Inc. announces the appointment of travel industry veteran, Robert Oblon, as the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Oblon has been, in large part, the catalyst of the opportunities that have been established with Sharing Services, Inc. since the acquisition of the controlling interest.

“I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of Sharing Services,” commented Mr. Oblon. “The company has been working diligently to make strategic acquisitions and has partnered with some exciting corporations and individuals lately. I look forward to working with our executive leadership team and expanding our organization as we target significant and achievable goals.”

Mr. Oblon is an accomplished and recognized leader in the travel industry. He has co founded travel companies that have changed the world of travel in many ways. He recently brought his established Four Oceans Global company and its subsidiary platforms into Sharing Services, which many leaders in both the travel and direct selling industries have joined under his leadership and proven track record.

Jordan Brock, CEO of Sharing Services, stated, “We are very pleased to have Mr. Oblon as our Chairman. The executive team is looking forward to working with him and his incredible vision, tenacity and perseverance, which are becoming legendary in guiding us to the next phase. His enthusiasm is inspirational and his knowledge of and deep understanding of the sector will prove crucial as we embrace the challenges and many exciting opportunities we have in front of us.”

About Sharing Services, Inc.:

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in a variety of mobile applications, group travel programs, and brick-and-mortar travel and insurances agencies, health and wellness companies. The Company’s direct-to-consumer online travel agent (OTA) platform delivers unprecedented access to many of today’s most popular travel destinations, and all with savings of up to 80% off published rates.

