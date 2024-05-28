TAIPEI, TAIWAN – A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could have catastrophic consequences for the global economy, including in the United States, warned House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
“The thing that really, I think, makes this island extremely important…is that 90% of the advanced [semiconductor] manufacturing for the world happens right here. And if an invasion happens, I don’t see a scenario where that survives,” McCaul told Fox N
