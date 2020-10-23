Shuttle Computer Group Continues to Dominate Small, yet Powerful Performance Market with DH410s, DH410, DH470

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, continues to dominate the small-yet-powerful market space with its new DH410s, DH410, and DH470, offering tower-sized performance in a tiny footprint. Compact, rugged, and low temp operation using Shuttle’s unique cooling technology, these computers offer users a variety of chipset, connectivity, and display options, with up to 10 cores for seamless multitasking and smooth video or gaming playback.

Tosh Akhgar, marketing director, Shuttle Solutions Team, said, “All of these new DH computers pack a powerful punch. They have a ton of application flexibility and they’re small enough to fit easily onto desktops as well as in kiosks, POS, or other spots where you need high performance in a tiny space. These offer a good, better, best scenario using a tried-and-true platform.”

All three products are only 43mm in height, but there’s room to add a 2.5” hard drive as well as dual M.2 expansion cards and support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. The compact computers can drive CAD programs, intense graphics or video easily, and lots of peripherals: the DH410s and DH410 run two 4K displays and the DH470 runs three. The DH470 supports RAID technology to mirror hard drives for redundancy or combine them for faster performance.

Input/output options vary by product and include up to eight USB ports and two serial ports as well as built-in HDMI 2.0a and DisplayPort ports, with two RS232 interfaces as well as an SDXC card reader for convenient operation.

Shuttle’s new DH410s and DH410 are based on the new H410, 10th Gen Intel® processors in the LGA 1200 package; the DH470 includes the H470 chipset. The platform also supports integrated UHD graphics and PCIe controllers to deliver outstanding performance. As a bonus, they use industrial capacitors to meet demanding environmental conditions, operable in 32-122°F / 0-50°C temperatures.

Perfect for corporate or SoHo networking, these new Shuttle computers have built-in dual Intel® i210AT Gigabit LAN and supports Wake On LAN and Teaming Mode function to provide high-speed data transfer capabilities. They also offer customizable Power On and Power Off functions, set by RTC via BIOS or the Windows Task Scheduler.

The DH410s, DH410, and DH470 will be available through online etailers, distribution, and Shuttle’s Solutions Group (B2B) and come with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor. Limited evaluation units are currently available.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com . or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact: Nancy Napurski Lionheart Communications 585-967-3348 [email protected]tpr.com