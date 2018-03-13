Shuttle Computer Group Introduces DL10J, First Gemini Lake Mobile Networked Computer

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its new DL10J 1.3L computer that connects to mobile 3G or 4G networks for computing anywhere, anytime. The DL10J has multiple input technologies; it’s designed for a wide range of industrial, retail, professional, digital signage applications that include current and legacy peripherals.

“It’s hard for us to pinpoint the best application for our new DL10J because it can be used in so many industries, and in so many ways,” said Robert Garcia, channel sales manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “From a data collection point in an oil field that’s in the middle of the desert to a taxi to a three-display fast-food restaurant, the robust DL10J is there.”

Shuttle’s new DL10J includes a wealth of I/O and high-speed storage interfaces on its front and back panel, for ultimate installation flexibility. The front has two USB 3.0 ports with a microphone and headphone jack. The back includes one RJ45 Gigabit LAN port; one HDMI™ port; one DisplayPort; one VGA slot; four USB 2.0 ports; one RS232/RS422/RS485 port; one RS232 port; and a wireless antenna connector. Shuttle embraces legacy applications while featuring new technologies to meet all of its clients’ needs.

Accessing 3G or 4G networks is easy when using the DL10J’s optional kit and LTE module from a cellular service company. With a 12-volt, low-power consumption design that is built with a new generation of Intel® Entry Level Gemini Lake processor, the DL10J accommodates 2 x DDR4 SODIMM, 8GB maximum DDR4 MHz memory and a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bay. It also provides one M.2 2230 Type E and one M.2 2280 Type M expansion slots.

The DL10J will be available in May, 2018 and comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor from distribution partners including ASI, Ingram Micro, MaLabs, Synnex and others; online partners including Amazon, CDW, Connection, NewEgg, PC Mall, PC Nation and others.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. 

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com. or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact:
Nancy Napurski
Lionheart Communications
585-967-3348
[email protected]
