Shuttle Computer Group Upgrades Mini Cubes with Faster Processor, Better Connectivity

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces three new Rocket Lake-based barebone Cube PCs: the SH510R4, SH570R6 and SH570R8, for a good, better, best line-up. Like all of Shuttle’s computers, their size belies their power; they deliver higher performance for processing-intense tasks for engineers; gaming and graphic designers; scientists, researchers, and more, from a footprint that is a third of a standard desktop, with a cost-effective price point.

“With so many people working remotely, desktop space is at a minimum. Our new Shuttle cubes provide the computing power professionals need, even when they’re set up on a dining room table or a kitchen counter,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “And, because they’re so powerful, but so small, our new cubes are perfect for driving video wall applications in power plants and transportation hubs, too.”

Shuttle’s top SH570R8 is built for data-intensive, multi-tasking workloads and users that need enhanced storage capacity and a robust 500-watt power supply. It supports the latest Intel® 11th Gen Core processors, integrated Intel® Xe engine, dual DDR4-3200 high-speed memory, and fast and reliable performance for demanding software applications. This cube can accommodate up to four 3.5-inch hard drives and PCI-E 4.0×16 for a graphic card or other add-on cards for content creators, media streamers, and professional designers. Designed for increasing productivity, the SH570R8 supports up to three independent displays via HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4.

Shuttle’s new SH570R6 adopts an LGA 1200 CPU socket for increased flexibility, supports 10th/11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (up to 125W), as well as dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz high-speed memory with up to 128GB. The SH570R6 runs smooth 4K UHD content with the integrated Intel®Xe graphics while driving three displays from HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. Although compact in size, the SH570R6 delivers expandability and connectivity where it matters, by supporting a dual-slot graphics card, multiple hard drives & M.2 SSD installation, up to twelve USB ports, including one type-C for efficient connection to peripherals. Network connectivity includes Dual Gigabit LAN built-in and an M.2 slot for Wi-Fi module expansion. The SH570R6 is equipped with an 80 PLUS Bronze certified 300W power supply and Shuttle’s exclusive I.C.E. 2 heat pipe technology for highly energy-efficient and stable long-term operation.

Shuttle SH510R4 is a new entry-level mini cube provides scalability and high performance and is more affordable than users might expect. It features up to six cores and 12 threads, along with integrated UHD graphics, and has more power to handle demanding 4K applications. With HDMI, Dual DisplayPort outputs, users gain better flexibility for simultaneous dual displays. There is enough room to accommodate 64GB of DDR4, a fast M.2 SSD, a dual-slot graphics card, and space for three storage drives. The front panel is changeable, so users can customize their computer’s appearance, too.

Shuttle Computer Group offers integrators imaging services and customized BIOS, which provides integrators a way to quicken deployments and reduce costs while maintaining consistency.

Shuttle’s new Cube Series computers come with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor and are currently available.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.