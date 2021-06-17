Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shuttle Computer Group XH410G Digital Signage Player Boosts Performance

Shuttle Computer Group XH410G Digital Signage Player Boosts Performance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. builds upon its 3.0-liter digital signage player lineup with the XH410G, with 10th generation CPU performance and USB 3.0 capabilities. Its super-small form factor also offers a single slot-capable PCI-e v3 x16 support.

“Shuttle’s reputation for small, powerful computers is supported by the new XH410G. Its 10th gen platform lets you use standard PCI 16X components like multi-head GPUs, Video Capture Cards, Quadro for AutoCAD and other specialty cards, even though it has a tiny footprint,” said Tosh Akhgar, director, sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “You get more bang for your buck.”

Shuttle’s new XH410G is a compact 3-liter media player that features robust performance and can be customized to drive complex interactive kiosks, vending machines, automotive assembly line robots, POE and POS applications, among others. With up to 10 cores of processing power, the platform supports up to 64GB (32GBx2) of DDR4 memory for multi-task computing. Equipped with Intel UHD Graphics, the XH410G drives content that is fluid and stutter-free in 4K UHD.

The XH410G provides 4xUSB 2.0, 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, and SATA 6Gbps at the front and rear of the unit for maximum installation flexibility. One optional RS232 connects to peripherals like a thermal printer or barcode scanner. It features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation in a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

The XH410G is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group
Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly-traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact:
Nancy Napurski
Lionheart Communications
585-967-3348
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.