SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,775,000 shares of its common stock. Of the shares of common stock being offered, 3,502,247 shares are being offered by SI-BONE and 272,753 shares are being offered by a selling stockholder. In addition, SI-BONE expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 566,250 shares of the company’s common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity and Cantor are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023 and became effective automatically upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained: from BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or from Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to SI-BONE’s expectations regarding the proposed public offering. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. SI-BONE cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the proposed public offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to SI-BONE and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of SI-BONE’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2023, and in the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed public offering filed or to be filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023. SI-BONE undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SI-BONE’s expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Anshul Maheshwari

Chief Financial Officer

investors@SI-BONE.com

Marissa Bych

Principal, Gilmartin Group

marissa@gilmartinir.com