Breaking News
Home / Top News / SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBS AZ) Establishes Positive Coverage for MIS SI Joint Fusion Exclusively with the Triangular Titanium iFuse Implant System

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBS AZ) Establishes Positive Coverage for MIS SI Joint Fusion Exclusively with the Triangular Titanium iFuse Implant System

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 22 mins ago

BCBS AZ is the 26th U.S. private payer to establish positive exclusive iFuse coverage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBS AZ), based on published clinical evidence, has established a positive coverage policy for MIS SI joint fusion exclusively for the iFuse Implant System, effective November 20, 2018.  All other SI joint fusion products are considered experimental and investigational and are not covered by the plan.  The BCBS AZ policy, available at the link below, is the 26th iFuse exclusive policy established by a commercial payer in the US, and provides access to the iFuse Implant System for more than 700,000 BCBS AZ plan members.  44 of the 65 largest private payers in the U.S. now cover the iFuse Implant System for MIS SI joint fusion.

https://www.azblue.com/~/media/azblue/files/healthcare/resources/medical-coverage-guidelines/surgery/o869.pdf

Thirty-four (34) publications were cited as resources supporting the coverage decision with the vast majority documenting the safety, effectiveness and economic benefits of the iFuse Implant, available since 2009.  There are now 65 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate clinical, biomechanic and economic benefits of the iFuse Implant System.

About SI-BONE
SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered the iFuse Implant System, a minimally invasive surgical system for fusion of the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction.  The SI joint is believed to be the last major joint with a clinically proven surgical treatment.  The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is believed to be  the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment.  There are over 60 peer-reviewed publications supporting the safety, effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant.  This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private payers to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis.  This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months.  There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System.  It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit. 

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2018 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10300.120618

Contact:
For SI-BONE, Inc.:
Joe Powers
Vice President of Marketing
669-206-2521
[email protected] 

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.