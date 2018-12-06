SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBS AZ) Establishes Positive Coverage for MIS SI Joint Fusion Exclusively with the Triangular Titanium iFuse Implant System

BCBS AZ is the 26th U.S. private payer to establish positive exclusive iFuse coverage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBS AZ), based on published clinical evidence, has established a positive coverage policy for MIS SI joint fusion exclusively for the iFuse Implant System, effective November 20, 2018. All other SI joint fusion products are considered experimental and investigational and are not covered by the plan. The BCBS AZ policy, available at the link below, is the 26th iFuse exclusive policy established by a commercial payer in the US, and provides access to the iFuse Implant System for more than 700,000 BCBS AZ plan members. 44 of the 65 largest private payers in the U.S. now cover the iFuse Implant System for MIS SI joint fusion.

Thirty-four (34) publications were cited as resources supporting the coverage decision with the vast majority documenting the safety, effectiveness and economic benefits of the iFuse Implant, available since 2009. There are now 65 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate clinical, biomechanic and economic benefits of the iFuse Implant System.

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered the iFuse Implant System, a minimally invasive surgical system for fusion of the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The SI joint is believed to be the last major joint with a clinically proven surgical treatment. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is believed to be the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 60 peer-reviewed publications supporting the safety, effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant. This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private payers to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

