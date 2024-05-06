Annual guidance increased to $164 million – $166 million, implying annual growth of ~18% – 20%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are to the prior year period)

Worldwide revenue of $37.9 million, representing growth of ~16%

U.S. revenue of $35.4 million, representing growth of ~16%

Gross margin of ~79%

Over 1,100 U.S. active physicians, representing an increase of ~16%

Strong liquidity with $157.8 million in cash and equivalents

Recent Operational Highlights

Completed the first pelvic fixation procedure with smaller diameter iFuse Bedrock Granite implant in April

Continuation of NTAP for iFuse Bedrock Granite at $9,828 per case under CMS FY2024 proposed IPPS Rule

Surpassed 100,000 procedures performed by over 3,700 surgeons worldwide since inception

“I am pleased with the solid start to the year as we continued to benefit from robust procedure volumes across all our target markets and maintained our strong procedure ASP,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident about our revenue growth acceleration, catalyzed by expansion of our opportunity in the pelvic fixation market with the rollout of the smaller diameter Granite implant and building on the success of iFuse 3D with the adoption of TORQ across all our call points. This top-line growth will also allow us to make significant progress towards our adjusted EBITDA breakeven goal.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $37.9 million in the first quarter 2024, a ~16% increase from $32.7 million in the corresponding period in 2023. U.S. revenue for the first quarter 2024 was $35.4 million, a ~16% increase from $30.5 million in the corresponding period in 2023. International revenue growth for the first quarter 2024 was $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross margin was ~79% for the first quarter 2024, as compared to ~82% in the corresponding period in 2023. Gross margin in the first quarter 2024 was impacted by procedure and product mix.

Operating expenses increased ~10% to $41.9 million in the first quarter 2024, as compared to $38.1 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by increases in commission related to revenue growth, research and development investments, as well as higher stock based compensation. Operating expenses were also impacted by the timing of our global sales meeting, which was held in the first quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss increased by ~7% to $12.0 million in the first quarter 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $11.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Net loss improved by ~2%, to $10.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024, as compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter of 2024 was nearly flat compared to the corresponding period in 2023 at $4.0 million.

Cash and marketable securities were $157.8 million and borrowings were $36.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

2024 Updated Financial Guidance

SI-BONE is updating 2024 worldwide revenue guidance to be in the range of $164 million to $166 million, an increase from the previous guidance of $162 million to $165 million. Compared to 2023, the updated guidance translates to growth of ~18% to ~20%, versus growth of ~17% to ~19% implied in the earlier guidance.

Webcast Information

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,700 surgeons in performing a total of over 100,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 120 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 37,867 $ 32,708 Cost of goods sold 8,002 5,924 Gross profit 29,865 26,784 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,387 27,313 Research and development 4,345 3,291 General and administrative 8,176 7,473 Total operating expenses 41,908 38,077 Loss from operations (12,043 ) (11,293 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 2,113 932 Interest expense (881 ) (838 ) Other income (expense), net (93 ) 74 Net loss $ (10,904 ) $ (11,125 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 40,934,392 34,916,106

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,040 $ 33,271 Short-term investments 125,782 132,748 Accounts receivable, net 22,109 21,953 Inventory 21,049 20,249 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,647 3,173 Total current assets 203,627 211,394 Property and equipment, net 17,348 16,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,415 2,706 Other non-current assets 323 325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 223,713 $ 230,425 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,661 $ 4,588 Accrued liabilities and other 11,767 17,452 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,433 1,416 Total current liabilities 20,861 23,456 Long-term borrowings 36,107 36,065 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,192 1,511 Other long-term liabilities 16 18 TOTAL LIABILITIES 58,176 61,050 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 576,616 569,481 Accumulated other comprehensive income 266 335 Accumulated deficit (411,345 ) (400,441 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 165,537 169,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 223,713 $ 230,425