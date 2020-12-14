Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SIAM Welcomes First Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

SIAM Welcomes First Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) welcomes Ron Buckmire, Associate Dean for Curricular Affairs and Professor of Mathematics at Occidental College (Oxy), as the organization’s first Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI). The primary focus of the Vice President for EDI is to expand SIAM membership across all demographics and establish an ethos of equity and inclusion throughout all SIAM’s programs and activities, ensuring that SIAM is serving its entire diverse community.

In his current role, Buckmire is the member of the academic affairs leadership team who oversees all aspects of Oxy’s curriculum. He has more than four years of service in the federal government as an employee of the National Science Foundation (NSF) from 2011-2013 and 2016-2018. There he was Lead Program Director of the NSF Scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) program housed in the Division of Undergraduate Education and a permanent Program Director responsible for undergraduate mathematics education. He has been on the Oxy faculty since 1994, serving as Chair of the Oxy Mathematics Department twice (2005-2010, 2015-2016) and achieving the rank of Full Professor in 2014 after beginning his academic career at Oxy as a Minority Postdoctoral Scholar-in-Residence. Buckmire holds mathematics degrees (Ph.D., M.Sc., and B.Sc.) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

“I’m very excited to serve as SIAM’s first Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, especially with incoming Executive Director Suzanne L. Weekes, a longtime colleague and friend,” said Buckmire. “In my career as an educator, researcher, and professional, I have always felt the most comfortable with SIAM, and I relish the opportunity to align my efforts with Suzanne’s to make SIAM the most equitable, diverse, and inclusive it can be.”

In this cabinet-level position, the Vice President for EDI will be a voting member of the SIAM Council, and will work side-by-side with SIAM leadership and the Vice Presidents for Industry, Education, Publications, Science Policy, and Programs, as well as members of the Diversity Advisory and Membership Committees.

“Equity, diversity, and inclusion should flow through every vein of SIAM. As such, a voice dedicated to EDI should be at every Council and Board meeting, where policies are set and financial decisions are made,” said Lisa Fauci, SIAM President. “We are excited to welcome Ron in this important role and believe his experience aligns with the core responsibilities and goals of this new position.”

Buckmire served on the SIAM Education Committee for many years, has been a member of SIAM’s Diversity Advisory Committee since 2015, and is currently the Chair of SIAM’s Membership Committee. As Program Director of the SIAM Activity Group on Applied Math Education, Buckmire was co-chair of the cancelled 2020 SIAM Conference on Applied Mathematics Education.

He is a passionate advocate for broadening the participation of underrepresented individuals in mathematics and other STEM disciplines and a strong believer in the importance of liberal arts education in the creation and sustenance of an equitable, just, and thriving civil society.

Buckmire will serve as Vice President for EDI January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022.

Attachment

  • Ron_Buckmire 
CONTACT: Becky Kerner
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
267-992-8681
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.