SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sibros a leading software supplier in the connected and software-defined vehicle space, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This distinguished recognition is the result of a collaborative effort by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list, revealing the top startups as exemplary employers, was officially announced on March 5th, 2024, and is available for viewing on the Forbes website.

Sibros’ exceptional performance, placing it in the top 20, highlights the company’s dedication to excellence, marking it among the top 0.1% of all Startup Employers in the United States. This achievement underscores Sibros’ commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment, contributing to its recognition as an ideal place for talent to thrive.

The America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking is an authoritative analysis that identifies the most outstanding startups as employers, assisting job seekers in discovering innovative and stable startups for potential employment. To qualify for consideration, companies must be U.S.-based, established between 2014 and 2021, employ at least 50 individuals, and maintain a startup organizational structure.

An exhaustive review of over 7 million data points was conducted, analyzing more than 20,000 companies to identify 3,000 for a detailed evaluation. Ultimately, the top 500 startups were selected based on rigorous criteria, including revenue growth, funding, employee satisfaction, and overall company performance. The evaluation process focused on three key criteria:

Employer Reputation: Using algorithm-based text analysis, relevant workplace aspects and search terms were defined and evaluated to categorize content as positive, neutral, or negative.

Employee Satisfaction: Consideration was given to retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, and diversity and inclusivity.

Growth: Analysis included metrics such as website traffic, headcount growth, total headcount, and job openings.

“Sibros’ inclusion in Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers list for 2024 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our team’s growth and satisfaction,” stated Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-founder of Sibros. “We are thrilled to be recognized among such esteemed companies and see this as a reflection of our collective efforts to create an engaging, fulfilling, and supportive workplace.”

Organizations do not pay or apply to appear on this list, ensuring the integrity and objectivity of the selection process. This methodology, supported by Statista on behalf of its media partners, including Forbes, enhances the meaningfulness and credibility of the recognition.

About Sibros:

Sibros is accelerating the future of SDV excellence with its Deep Connected Platform™ that orchestrates full vehicle software update management, vehicle analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. Adaptable to any vehicle architecture, Sibros’ platform meets stringent safety, security, and compliance standards, propelling OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases across fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, and beyond. Learn more at www.sibros.tech .

Media Contact:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

512-537-9417