SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connected vehicle technology company Sibros today announced a strategic partnership with Accolade Electronics , the largest provider of connected telematics solutions in India with over 800K connected devices currently deployed and successfully running on numerous vehicle models, to further enhance the capabilities of connected vehicles. The collaboration empowers Sibros to deliver its connected vehicle solutions through seamless integration with Accolade’s embedded hardware systems via the versatile and efficient real-time operating system, FreeRTOS, which is celebrated for its compact size, and unparalleled reliability, making it a coveted choice for microcontroller-based systems. The integration of FreeRTOS within this partnership is aimed at optimizing power efficiency, reducing hardware costs, and speeding up the deployment processes, ultimately benefiting Sibros & Accolade’s diverse clientele.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both Sibros and Accolade, ushering in a new era of deploying efficient, profitable, and reliable embedded hardware solutions that seamlessly synchronize with automotive OEMs’ existing solutions. The automotive landscape continues to shift towards electrification, connectivity, and automation, with electronic vehicle architecture evolving at a fast pace. This collaboration is aptly timed to cater to these dynamic shifts in the industry while opening up new opportunities for innovation. Accolade’s proven hardware is currently integrated into a diverse array of vehicle models allowing Sibros to easily integrate their comprehensive solutions into a wide array of automotive OEM products.

“Together with Accolade, we can deliver an economical solution that will enable automakers to bring innovative and secure connected vehicles to market quickly and efficiently,” said Mayank Sikaria, president and co-founder of Sibros. “As the automotive industry continues to evolve into a connected and data-driven era, Sibros remains at the forefront, committed to powering the connected and software-defined vehicle ecosystem.”

Sibros’ solutions are hardware agnostic for rapid integration with vehicles of varying makes, models, and architectures, including EVs, ICE vehicles, hybrids, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, trucks, and more. By implementing the Sibros solution on Accolade’s robust hardware units, this partnership becomes a cost-effective endeavor enhancing the overall efficiency and capabilities of connected vehicles.

“Sibros aligns with Accolade’s mission to ensure our customers can trust our dedication to delivering secure, efficient, robust, and competitive solutions, all while contributing to the transformation of transportation,” said Deepak Jagadale, CEO and Co-founder of Accolade Electronics Pvt. Ltd. “The coming together of Accolade and Sibros is a very impactful union of two synergetic strengths, enhancing vehicle connectivity, customer experience, and safety in a more reliable and secure way!”

About Sibros:

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ that orchestrates full vehicle software update management, data collection and analytics, and remote commands in one integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture – from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell – while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. Sibros empowers OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about Sibros, visit www.sibros.tech.

About Accolade:

Accolade Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (AEPL) was founded in 2002 as an advanced electronics technology company. The company is IATF 16949 certified & since the last decade, has focused on designing, developing & manufacturing innovative automotive electronic products and embedded solutions. The company specializes in Connected Mobility, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), Cockpit Electronics, Customized Electronic Control Units (ECUs), Body Electronics, Sensors, and Electric Vehicle Solutions. AEPL is a preferred Technology and Product partner in India and a global automotive market with a proven track record of 800K+ connected devices deployed and successfully running on vehicles. The company is committed to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative products to its customers. With its focus on automotive electronics, AEPL is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced technology solutions in the automotive industry. For more information about AEPL, visit www.accoladeelectronics.com .

