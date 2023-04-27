• Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Sibros’ connected vehicle platform through demonstrations at Booth #6950

• Guided Walk-Around Tour with Volta Trucks on Wednesday, May 3 from 10am – 1pm at Booth #6895

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connected vehicle platform company, Sibros will be in Booth #6950 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 2- 4, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Sibros’ connected vehicle platform works with global original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) connected vehicle ecosystems by connecting and managing all software updates, data collection and remote diagnostics through one unified platform. The company’s fully connected vehicle fleet technology provides smart transportation solutions to bring customized, safe and sustainable vehicles to the world.

In September 2021, Sibros announced a strategic partnership with Volta Trucks to provide connected software-based solutions for the all-electric Volta Zero. The partnership provides end-to-end software, data solutions including access to driver alerts, charging infrastructure, over-the-air (OTA) updates for navigation and maintenance data positioning Volta Trucks at the forefront of smart transportation.

“We continue to see an increase in demand for OTA updates and connected vehicle technologies for next-generation fleets and are delighted to be amongst some of the major players in the industry at this year’s ACT Expo,” said Mayank Sikaria, president and co-founder of Sibros. “We look forward to demonstrating our Deep Connected Platform alongside Volta Trucks and showcase our innovative solutions for OEM customers to improve product quality with meaningful data and software updates.”

Guided Walk-Around Tours – Wednesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT at the Volta Trucks Booth #6895

Sibros will co-host guided tours of the Volta Zero, the world’s first purpose-built all-electric truck, to showcase the key features of the vehicle along with the importance of digital and connected capabilities provided by Sibros.



Deep Connected Platform Demonstrations at the Sibros Booth #6950

Join Sibros for a closer look at how its Deep Connected Platform is powering the connected vehicle ecosystem and providing OEMs with a full suite of embedded software, telematics, network stacks and SaaS applications. Sibros will dive into how automotive software and data can work seamlessly together to improve product quality and functionality across the full lifecycle.

To meet with the Sibros executives and experience the Deep Connected Platform during ACT Expo, visit the Sibros booth #6950.

Sibros Press Kit:

Please visit https://www.sibros.tech/press-kit for high-resolution images, b-roll and ACT news and announcements.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full life cycle data, software and diagnostics management in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture – from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell – while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in vehicle-to-cloud platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to quickly bring up dozens of new connected vehicle use cases to improve product quality, safety and performance from the factory to the field. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856