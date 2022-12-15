• Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Sibros’ connected vehicle platform through demonstrations in the West Hall at booth #3466

• Sibros will host a press conference at Noon PST on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss the newly announced partnership between e.GO and Sibros

• VP of Customer Engagement Steve Schwinke will present in the AWS booth #4001 on Thursday, Jan. 5 to discuss full life cycle data management for connected mobility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connected vehicle platform company, Sibros today announced its participation at CES 2023 taking place on Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Sibros will showcase its industry-leading Deep Connected Platform (DCP) during CES at booth #3466 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sibros’ platform enables automakers with full lifecycle software management, data collection and remote diagnostics. Its mission is to connect and manage all software and data between vehicles, networks and the cloud, to help OEMs deliver new safety, security and feature updates, alongside software recall fixes, both remotely and at scale. Attendees will get a closer look at how the platform transfers data to and from the vehicle to the cloud.

Press Conference – Thursday, Jan. 5 at Noon PST, Booth #3466, LVCC – West Hall

To kick off CES, Sibros will host a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon PST at its booth #3466. Sibros CEO and Co-Founder Hemant Sikaria will speak alongside executives from the German electric vehicle manufacturer e.GO Mobile about their partnership and how Sibros’ platform will provide the e.wave X with vehicle-wide software updates and data collection. The all battery electric e.wave X vehicle will be on display in the Sibros booth for attendees to experience firsthand.

“Sibros is excited to showcase our Deep Connected Platform at CES 2023. It’s an influential event for innovators across the technology and automotive space and we look forward to being a part of the show,” said Albert Lilly, chief marketing officer for Sibros. “This year, we have the privilege of showcasing many of our valued OEM customers and partners to demonstrate how automotive software and data can work seamlessly together to improve product quality and functionality across the full life cycle.”

Session with AWS – Thursday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. PST, Booth #4001, LVCC – West Hall

VP of Customer Engagement Steve Schwinke will present at the AWS booth to discuss how to maximize embedded connectivity value at every point in the mobility product life cycle. This session will define new value-creation opportunities and how harmonizing live sensor data, software, and diagnostic commands enable new internal, external and societal benefits for OEM competitive advantage.

To meet with the Sibros executives and experience the Deep Connected Platform during CES 2023, visit the Sibros booth in the LVCC West Hall booth #3466 or book a meeting here in advance .

Sibros Press Kit:

Please visit https://www.sibros.tech/press-kit for high-resolution images, b-roll and CES news and announcements.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full life cycle data, software and diagnostics management in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture – from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell – while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in vehicle-to-cloud platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to quickly bring up dozens of new connected vehicle use cases to improve product quality, safety and performance from the factory to the field. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.tech .

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417