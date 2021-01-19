Sibros Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” Award in 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deep Connected Vehicle platform company Sibros , today announced that its Deep Connectivity Platform (DCP) has been selected as the winner of the “Connected Car Platform of the Year” award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Sibros has pioneered an intelligent method of capturing data from IoT enabled vehicle sensors using triggers, events and rules the automaker sets. Once this data is logged, it is further compressed so it can be quickly uploaded to the cloud for analysis, when connected to cellular or wireless networks, in real or near real-time. Sibros’ Deep Connectivity Platform (DCP) offers the broadest spectrum of functionality available to alleviate the very real problem of automotive software and data complexity with: OTA software updates, data logging, network communication protocols, cybersecurity, fleet management, and software package inventory management in a single integrated platform.

“Automakers can now focus on higher value innovations themselves while keeping safety, security and reliability for OTA software updates and data logging first with us,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “Receiving this award from IoT Breakthrough is a fantastic validation of our success and momentum, inspiring us to keep driving the industry forward towards better vehicle analytics and enabling new connected services.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Sibros’ breakthrough innovation can quickly be integrated in just weeks, helping automakers achieve significant cost savings, increasing competitive advantage and accelerating their product speed to market,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “We are extremely pleased to award Sibros with our ‘Connected Car Platform of the Year’ award for the 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

Built by a core expert team from the automotive and mobility sector, Sibros’ solutions have been designed with the latest industry challenges, safety and cybersecurity standards in mind and has been adopted by OEMs spanning from some of world’s most valuable AV and EV startups to the largest makers of 2-4 wheel vehicles.

About Sibros

Led by a team of former Tesla, Faraday and Uber engineers, Sibros’ mission is to connect and manage the software and data for every vehicle throughout the entire lifecycle, from R&D to end-of-life. The company’s Deep Connectivity Platform enables advanced OTA software updates and vehicle data collection for every ECU, software inventory management, preventive maintenance and more from a single solution. Sibros empowers OEMs to remedy non-trivial software and hardware defects, control warranty reserve costs and monetize new connected vehicle apps and services. For more information on the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.tech .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

[email protected]

218-766-8856