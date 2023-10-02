SRFC is now one of the largest, fastest growing mid-sized law firms in the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (“SRF”) and Carmel, Milazzo & Feil, LLP (“CMF”) announced today the completion of their combination to form Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm internationally recognized for its securities and litigation practices.

SRFC now boasts approximately 70 experienced attorneys in offices spanning New York City, California and Florida, making it one of the largest rosters of securities lawyers in the country across mid-sized law firms. The firm will continue to be led by founding name partners Gregory Sichenzia, Michael Ference and Marc Ross, as well as newly added name partner Ross Carmel.

SRFC’s renowned practice represents broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations and their officers and directors in SEC, FINRA and state securities investigations, enforcement proceedings, litigations and arbitrations. It represents a multitude of public companies traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ and the OTC Market, as well as numerous FINRA member broker-dealers.

As a premier destination for issuers and underwriters seeking comprehensive legal support in navigating the complexities of securities transactions, SRFC possesses an impressive portfolio of successful offerings across a myriad of industries. From IPOs that mark the debut of groundbreaking startups to follow-on offerings that drive expansion for established corporations, the firm’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that each client receives tailored strategies and meticulous execution.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations. Finally, SRFC has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents registered persons seeking to have false and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. In addition to SRFC’s well known securities practice, we have expertise in multiple disciplines including complex commercial litigation in an array of matters from shareholder derivative actions, partnership disputes, breach of contract, etc. SRFC practice groups include tax and trust and estates, notably providing sophisticated estate planning for its high-net-worth clients.

