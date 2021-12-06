Sid & Ann Mashburn Return to New York to Open Extended Holiday Pop-Up Shops on Madison Avenue

Atlanta-based husband and wife design duo debut this year’s his-and-hers seasonal pop-ups Uptown

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back for 2021, Sid & Ann Mashburn – the renowned Atlanta-based retailers – are returning to New York, with holiday pop-up shops on Madison Avenue. Bringing their holiday spirit to the city for the fourth time in five years, the shops will offer a hand-selected assortment of clothing, accessories, and hard-to-find gifts, all with the Mashburn’s timeless aesthetic stamp.

The Ann Mashburn standalone shop, which opened November 19, and will remain open into 2022 for New Year shopping and giving. The team is staffed with NYC locals and led by Jenna Espinoza – a J.Crew alum who formally held the position of Director of J.Crew’s Crewcuts store. Of course, shoppers can expect visits from Ann as she offers her greatest hits, like her signature Buckle Shoes and universally-loved Faye pants, and stylish, special holiday gifts. The shop is located at 846 Madison Ave (at 70th), and is open daily from 10am-6pm, Sundays 12-5 pm.

Meanwhile Sid Mashburn will introduce a special 10-day Holiday Pop-Up in the Skyline View Suite of the Lotte Palace Hotel, located at 455 Madison Ave. (at 50th), beginning Friday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 12th. Unlike their quarterly by-appointment “On the Road” trunk shows, this installment is open to the public and will feature men’s wardrobe staples both tailored and casual, seasonal newness, new Made-to-Measure fabrics, and a variety of gifts. The team will be led by their Atlanta flagship Senior Manager, Taylor Grove, with a rotating group of men’s team members, and Sid himself. The shop is open from 10am-7pm, Sundays 12-5 pm.

“The energy in New York City is pretty magical at this time of year. Our customer base here is incredible and super hospitable… we’re thrilled to be here.” – Sid & Ann Mashburn

Sid & Ann Mashburn

After spending their career in fashion – Sid, as a Designer for J.Crew, Ralph Lauren and Lands’ End and Ann as a Fashion Editor for Conde Nast – the couple & their five daughters moved to Atlanta in 2007, and opened a single men’s shop, SID MASHBURN on the West Side of Atlanta. The concept was simple: a combination of Sid’s own designed-and-produced tailored clothing, sportswear, footwear, and accessories, with a direct-to-consumer business model, all in a space designed to feel as welcoming as possible. In 2010, they expanded the business with ANN MASHBURN, a full women’s line and shop, followed by the launch of e-commerce sites in 2011 to serve the brand’s ever-expanding customer base. Since then, the couple have opened shops in Houston, Georgetown, and Dallas, with a men’s-only shop in Los Angeles. GQ has named Sid Mashburn “The best men’s store in America” and VOGUE has called Ann Mashburn “The best of everything in one place.”

Contact: Jonathan Baker

Phone: 678-516-2994

Email: jonathan.baker@sidmashburn.com

