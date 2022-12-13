IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, announced that it has received approval from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention to market the company’s line of smooth surface, High-Strength Cohesive (HSC and HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in the United Arab Emirates. This new approval marks Sientra’s third international expansion this year.

“We are pleased to receive approval so quickly in the UAE, which is a strong testament to Sientra’s strong clinical and quality standards.” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, “We are excited about expanding our footprint even further in the GCC and are looking forward to providing patients and surgeons with both choice and safety.”

Sientra is proud to market their breast implants in the GCC through their local partner Rose Aljazera, an established leading distributor of medical aesthetics solutions for the Middle East region for over two decades.

“Having seen Sientra’s exceptional product and data, we’ve eagerly anticipated the introduction of this new breast technology for our patients,” said Dr. Zuhair Alfardan, plastic surgeon at Eternal Clinic in Dubai, UAE and President of the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS). “With Sientra’s outstanding 10-year clinical safety data, which is unrivaled in the UAE, we can’t wait to provide the latest in breast implant technology and give our patients the aesthetics results and experience that they deserve.”

