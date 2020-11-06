Sientra to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a diversified medical aesthetics company, today announced that members of management are scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. The Company will participate in fireside chats at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 Meetings

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 6:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. ET

Event: 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Format: 1×1 Meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Format: 1×1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Event: Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 Meetings

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors” section of the Sientra website at www.sientra.com.

