SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES SUSAN ROY AS THE FIRM’S NEW SENIOR VP OF NATIONAL OPERATIONS

Folsom, CA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Pacific Mortgage, a nationally recognized independent mortgage lending company welcomes Susan Roy as its Senior Vice President of National Operations. Ms. Roy brings thirty years of mortgage banking experience to her new position at SPM, having previously been head of National Operations at Pinnacle Capital Mortgage and Vice President of National Wholesale and Western Retail Operations at Finance of America. From 2001 to 2007 was a Senior Government Underwriter at Sierra Pacific Mortgage working in the Oregon region.

“Returning to Sierra Pacific is like coming home,” said Ms. Roy. “The company represents the best in lending, creating a true sense of teamwork and backed by their solid integrity within the industry. It is a privilege to participate in Sierra Pacific’s vision for the future.”

Ms. Roy has advanced skills in workflow development in the retail and wholesale lending sectors, and has proven abilities in all types of FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, Bond and State Programs and Jumbo products. She has been active in the adoption of emerging technology that has shaped the mortgage banking industry over the past three decades.

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific Mortgage serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 49 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day. To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

Susan Roy

