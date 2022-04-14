Sierra Tucson Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

Top treatment center completes courses to offer more focused care for military-connected individuals

TUCSON, Ariz., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Tucson has completed certification that will allow its employees to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans and their families.

The program, run through California-based nonprofit PsychArmor, certifies Sierra Tucson as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, Sierra Tucson and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

“Sierra Tucson continues to be a leader in healthcare and is committed to providing exceptional medical and clinical care for our Veterans and their loved ones,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Valerie Kading, DNP, MBA, MSN, PMHNP-BC. “Our Red, White and Blue program is a premier program designed to focus solely on our Veterans and provide the support necessary to meet their unique needs and the needs of their loved ones. We are proud of our continued focus on and prioritization of this population, and we are pleased that our entire team is dedicated to providing Veterans with culturally sensitive and competent care.

“We are honored to have earned the status of ‘Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization’ by PsychArmor,” Dr. Kading continued. This ‘Veteran Ready’ distinction has prepared our team here at Sierra Tucson to provide heightened trauma-informed and evidence-based care for our Veterans, with the goal of ensuring holistic and individualized care.”

The partnership between PsychArmor and the Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of Acadia facilities, which includes Sierra Tucson, to receive this certification. PsychArmor is the only national institute that offers free online education to assist military service members, Veterans and their families and also has a support center that is staffed by mental health experts.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and Veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Sierra Tucson’s staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Sierra Tucson’s military treatment program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as an addiction to alcohol or other drugs, and mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

For more information about Sierra Tucson’s military treatment program, please visit https://www.sierratucson.com/programs/military/.

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addiction, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.

