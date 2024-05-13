Tim Palus appointed head of nationally recognized treatment center

TUCSON, Ariz., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Tucson, a leading addiction treatment center, announces the appointment of Tim Palus as its new chief executive officer. With more than 35 years of experience in behavioral healthcare, Palus brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the team.

Prior to joining Sierra Tucson, Palus served as senior vice president of strategic growth and group president at BayMark Health Services, spearheading development efforts for residential treatment facilities. There, his strategic vision and operational acumen led to the optimization of services, recruitment of new staff and expansion of patient capacity.

Palus also served as CEO of American Addiction Centers and held key leadership roles at the Hospital Corporation of America and Acadia Healthcare. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive operational excellence by enhancing patient engagement and retention, financial performance, and program and business development.

“Today marks an exciting chapter for Sierra Tucson as we welcome Tim aboard as our new CEO. His visionary leadership, coupled with a passion for innovation, aligns seamlessly with our mission and values,” said Richard Appert, division president at Acadia Healthcare.

In addition to his extensive career experience, Palus has a master’s degree in psychology from Duquesne University, underscoring his passion for understanding and addressing the complexities of behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.

For more information about the facility’s renowned addiction treatment programs and innovative approach to care, please visit www.sierratucson.com.

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions, the effects of trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.

CONTACT: Sonie Lee Sierra Tucson [email protected]