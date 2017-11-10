Sif Holding NV: Trading update Q3 2017

Highlights and Key Figures for Q3 2017

Highlights:

Official opening of the new production plant at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam

Contract awards for Tritan Knoll (offshore wind) and Peregrino (oil & gas)

Timely delivery of monopiles and transition pieces for Hohe See and Rentel offshore wind parks

Timely delivery of pin-piles for Oseberg and Sverdrup oil & gas jacket foundation

Key figures:

Contribution Year to Date increased by 6.2% to € 104.7 million (€ 98.6 million YTD 2016)

Normalized EBITDA Year to Date decreased by 18.2% to € 44.9 million (€ 54.9 million YTD 2016)

Operating Working Capital at end of Q3 2017 € 6,5 million (€ 18.1 million at end of Q2 2017)

Net Debt at end of Q3 2017 € 32.1 million (€ 47.7 million at end of Q2 2017)

Throughput of 59 Kton brings Year to Date production to 167 Kton (142 Kton YTD Q3 2016)

90% for offshore wind

10% for offshore oil & gas

Orderbook 53 Kton for Q4 2017, 122 Kton for 2018 and 60 Kton for 2019

