Sif Holding NV: Trading update Q3 2017

Highlights and Key Figures for Q3 2017
Highlights:
Official opening of the new production plant at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam
Contract awards for Tritan Knoll (offshore wind) and Peregrino (oil & gas)
Timely delivery of monopiles and transition pieces for Hohe See and Rentel offshore wind parks
Timely delivery of pin-piles for Oseberg and Sverdrup oil & gas jacket foundation
Key figures:
Contribution Year to Date increased by 6.2% to € 104.7 million (€ 98.6 million YTD 2016)
Normalized EBITDA Year to Date decreased by 18.2% to € 44.9 million (€ 54.9 million YTD 2016)
Operating Working Capital at end of Q3 2017 € 6,5 million (€ 18.1 million at end of Q2 2017)
Net Debt at end of Q3 2017 € 32.1 million (€ 47.7 million at end of Q2 2017)
Throughput of 59 Kton brings Year to Date production to 167 Kton (142 Kton YTD Q3 2016)
- 90% for offshore wind
- 10% for offshore oil & gas
Orderbook 53 Kton for Q4 2017, 122 Kton for 2018 and 60 Kton for 2019
See attachment for the full release
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19cded80-876a-4117-8403-1b11831d9c1e
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Silmäasema Oyj’s Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2017 - November 10, 2017
- SeaBird Exploration: Third quarter 2017 report - November 10, 2017
- AGM Invitation and Board Renewal - November 10, 2017