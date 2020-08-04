Breaking News
Sift Announces New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers can now fight fraud and grow revenue with Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it has launched a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, brands can fight fraud and abuse while growing revenue with Sift.

Sift’s latest integration is currently available on Salesforce Link Marketplace at https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/sift-science.

Sift’s integration allows Commerce Cloud customers to:

  • Start fighting fraud immediately: Merchants can quickly get started fighting fraud and abuse by downloading the Sift cartridge in the Commerce Cloud Partner Marketplace.
  • Stop fraudulent orders: Sift’s ensemble of machine learning models updates in real-time, enabling online retailers to proactively reduce fraud by 85% or more.
  • Streamline operations: With Sift, merchants can decrease the necessary number of reviews. Sift provides a comprehensive platform for case management, automation and reporting, so ecommerce companies can exceed their business goals.
  • Approve more payments and increase revenue: With fewer false positives, merchants can maximize revenue during peak times like holidays and seasonal sales.
  • Expand their business: Merchants can grow into new product lines, channels and geographies without worrying about risk. Sift’s global network and real-time learning ensure customers can be a step ahead of fraud.

“Merchants today are faced with increasingly sophisticated types of fraud,” said Alain Gendre, head of strategic partnerships at Sift. “But in an effort to prevent fraud, they also need to ensure they reduce friction for legitimate transactions – this is the core of a sound Digital Trust & Safety strategy. Through our integration with Commerce Cloud, merchants are able to quickly implement our full Digital Trust & Safety Suite to fight fraud while growing revenue.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Harry’s, Wayfair, Poshmark rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

