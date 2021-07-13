Sift Appoints Dione Hedgpeth to Board of Directors

SaaS and IPO Veteran Joins Board of Directors After Holding Advisory Role

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that Dione Hedgpeth has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Hedgpeth is currently the Chief Customer Officer of continuous intelligence leader Sumo Logic, and helped lead the company through its initial public offering in 2020. She has been an advisor to Sift’s Board of Directors since August 2020.

Hedgpeth joins Sift’s Board amidst an ongoing period of rapid growth and expansion for the company that has accelerated in the past 18 months. In April, Sift announced a funding round of $50 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion, and that it processed more than $250 billion in transactions in 2020. The capital raise was followed by the company’s acquisition of dispute management firm Chargeback in May.

“Dione has been an invaluable resource to Sift since joining as a Board advisor last year, and has been a trusted personal advisor since hiring me nearly two decades ago,” said Marc Olesen, President & CEO of Sift. “Her deep experience with high-growth SaaS businesses and wisdom as a customer-centric executive make her a perfect addition to our Board as Sift moves into a new phase of growth.”

“Sift has a remarkable business, proven technology, and a true mission to help everyone trust the internet,” said Hedgpeth. “I’m thrilled to join as a member of the Board and provide guidance to the leadership team as Sift expands its footprint and brings Digital Trust & Safety to businesses everywhere.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Airbnb, Doordash, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com, and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.