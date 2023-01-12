Software Industry Veteran Joins Digital Trust & Safety Leader to Scale Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that Kris Nagel has joined the company as CEO. Nagel’s appointment at Sift comes as the company concluded a year of strong customer growth, strengthened the leadership team , and released several new capabilities designed to improve efficiency, data connectivity, and decision-making for fraud fighters.

Nagel brings more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership positions at venture-backed and public SaaS companies from pre-revenue to $4.5B in annual sales, and from early funding to in excess of $10B in market capitalization. He most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at identity security platform Ping Identity, where he played a critical role in taking the company public in 2019. Prior to Ping Identity, Nagel was CEO of Vindicia, an Amdocs, Ltd. Company.

“For the internet to work for all of us—especially businesses and consumers—there must be a foundation of trust,” said Nagel. “Sift set the standard for establishing trust between business and consumers more than a decade ago when it applied machine learning to combat fraud and accelerate revenue conversion. We now offer a true platform to prevent fraud from login to post-purchase, while ensuring legitimate customers aren’t treated like criminals. Sift has so much opportunity to further expand our platform, partner with our customers, and amplify our growth.”

As Sift has expanded its offerings, 2022 showed that fraudsters have no intention of slowing down their efforts to steal from businesses and consumers. In fact, rates of account takeover attacks ballooned 131% during the first half of the year and spiked again ahead of the holiday shopping season.

“Now is the perfect time in Sift’s journey to bring in a proven leader who deeply understands enterprise sales, can empathize with customers, and build on the incredible culture we have today,” said Jason Tan, Sift’s Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. “Kris is a one-of-kind hire and we see a bright future with him at the helm.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

