Report notes that “Sift is a great fit for firms looking for a solution that covers a range of payment types but also policy abuse fraud and scam prevention.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023” by Forrester Research, Inc. In the report, 15 fraud prevention vendors were evaluated across 20 criteria and only two were listed as Leaders. Sift received the highest possible scores in seven criteria: user management, channels and transaction types, nonpayment fraud and policy abuse, chargeback management, integration, roadmap, and community.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Sift provides powerful, productized coverage of diverse payment types. Sift’s solution has grown from a retail-focused, card payment fraud management tool for merchants into a complete fraud management solution that now covers cryptocurrency and alternative, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.” The report goes on to state that “Sift provides outstanding productized rules and risk-scoring strategies for various payment types as well as for non-payment activities like new account opening, return and promotion fraud, and content abuse.”

“Being named a Leader by Forrester—one of the world’s most trusted market research firms—is a tremendous honor, and we believe it validates our belief that businesses need a comprehensive fraud solution powered by machine learning and a global data consortium,” said Kris Nagel, Sift’s CEO. “Our customers power our business, and we will continue enhancing our platform to ensure they have the technology and tools they need to protect against fraud while eliminating friction for legitimate users.”

Sift’s inclusion as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ follows the company’s momentous first half of 2023, when it announced that its global network now processes over 1 trillion events per year , a slew of new automation capabilities, the launch of its online community , and the expansion of its Partner Program .

To read a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023,” go here .

