SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced that it was named a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Fraud Management, Q2 2024” by Forrester Research, Inc. With Sift’s position as a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023,” the company is one of only two vendors to be named a Leader or a Strong Performer in both analyst reports.

Whereas Digital Fraud Management (DFM) largely encompasses the technology required for mitigating fraud for e-commerce merchants, Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) is the set of technologies used to fight fraud in financial services, including financial technology (fintech) firms.

In the Digital Fraud Management report, Sift received the highest possible scores in seven criteria. In the newly published Enterprise Fraud Management Wave, Sift received the highest scores possible in the criteria of Segmentation and Behavioral Profiles, New Account and Digital Channel Fraud Management, Channels, Vision, Partner Ecosystem, and Supporting Services and Offerings.

According to Forrester’s evaluation in the Enterprise Fraud Management Wave, “Sift showed a convincing EFM vision, support for partner onboarding and management, and a strong ecosystem of supporting services and products;” and, “Capabilities to manage segmentation of customers and entities based on attributes and manage behavioral profiles are versatile. New account and cyber (digital) fraud management capabilities are ahead of others in this evaluation.”

“As fraud actors weaponize AI to scale and strengthen their own operations, financial services leaders and merchants are turning to Sift to help ‘fight fire with fire’,” said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. “Being recognized as one of only two vendors to be named a Leader or a Strong Performer in two influential Forrester reports is, for us, incredible validation of how Sift enables companies across industries to grow fearlessly.”

To read a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023,” go here .

“The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Fraud Management, Q2 2024” can be found here . The report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

