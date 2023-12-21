Digital Trust & Safety Pioneer Once Again Only Vendor to Achieve “Leader” Status Across All Three Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced their inclusion in G2 ’s Winter 2024 Grid® Reports—the only fraud prevention vendor to receive the Leader award in all three fraud-related categories: Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Detection, and Risk-Based Authentication. G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, and this recognition is based on an evaluation of customer satisfaction, the market presence of a company in its respective category, and authentic user reviews.

“The voice of the customer guides our decisions at Sift,” said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We appreciate the over 230 Sift customers who have taken the time to provide valuable feedback about their experience working with Sift and are grateful for another quarter of being recognized as a G2 industry Leader across categories.”

This is Sift’s 11th consecutive quarter being named G2 Leader in E-Commerce,16th consecutive quarter for Fraud Detection, and 5th consecutive quarter for Risk-Based Authentication. In the new Winter report, Sift also ranked number one in eight new categories, including Enterprise Grid and Enterprise Relationship Index for Fraud Detection, and the Overall Grid Report for Risk-Based Authentication.

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

“ Sift: The Gold Standard in Anti-Fraud AI

Proven ROI: Our creative use of Sift has reduced chargebacks by 80% and fraud reports by up to 60% within a year. It’s a long-term investment that payed off!”

Sift is solving the problem of having to manually review thousands upon thousands of user accounts and order information on a daily basis. It’s because of Sift that a large portion of our time is able to be spent elsewhere.”

A highly adaptive platform that enables you to pivot quickly when new fraud trends emerge.”

“G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2,” said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2.

In addition to being named a Leader in G2’s Winter Reports, earlier this year Sift attained Leader status in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

Learn more about what Sift customers have to say about Sift on the company’s G2 review page .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .