SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024, coming in at No. 6 in the Security category.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and innovative by the day, and are embracing AI to inflict harm at unprecedented scale, making their attacks on businesses and consumers harder to stop,” said Sift CEO Kris Nagel. “Inclusion in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list highlights how our AI-powered platform and the incredible technological innovations we’ve brought to market prevent fraud and allow businesses to grow fearlessly.”

Sift recently announced a milestone of 40 patents granted or allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), showcasing continuous innovation, differentiation, and dedication to developing the innovative technologies that prevent fraud and unlock customer growth. In 2023, the company made substantial investments in its core machine learning and AI technology to detect fraudulent behaviors and patterns. In late 2023, the company launched the Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource (FIBR ), a first-of-its-kind online tool that allows anyone to access key fraud metrics across industries, geographies, and time. The company also attained Leader status in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

