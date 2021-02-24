Sift to Partner with McDonald’s for Mobile Order Experience In Select Countries Across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania

Breaking News
Feb. 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it is partnering with McDonald’s to prevent fraud and streamline the customer experience on the McDonald’s mobile app in select countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Available on the App Store and Google Play, the McDonald’s mobile app allows customers to order and pay for menu items for drive-thru and curbside pickup, contactless mobile order and pay, exclusive deals, and more – all in one place.

McDonald’s will have access to Sift’s cutting-edge machine learning technology and powerful global data network for customers who use McDonald’s mobile order-ahead and contactless payment options. These ordering options have become increasingly popular among consumers trying to reduce physical contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For quick-service restaurants, getting the user experience right – especially on mobile apps – while preventing fraud can be a difficult balancing act,” said Marc Olesen, CEO & President of Sift. “We’re excited to be a part of McDonald’s Digital Trust & Safety strategy that enables them to streamline the customer experience associated with mobile orders.”

“Our customers have made it clear that they want the option to order and pay for their favorite McDonald’s meals using mobile devices,” said Leandro Balbinot, Senior Vice President Technology – Product Engineering & Data at McDonald’s. “With the use of Sift’s technology, McDonald’s will continue to expand our mobile ordering channel around the world and keep our customers satisfied.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as AirBnB, Doordash, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

