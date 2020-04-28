Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for FY 2019-20 on May 05, 2020

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Santa Clara, California, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning domestic and international Telecom Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications, Managed services and Systems integration, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 before the market opens. 

In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties may participate by dialling +1-844-369-8770 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-862-298-0840 (International), which will also be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/34540.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. 

The online archive of the Webcast will be available shortly after the conference call, or investors can listen to the replay by dialling +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay passcode 34540.Please allow for some time post conference call to access the archive of the Webcast. The replay is available until May 12, 2020.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is the India’s most comprehensive ICT services & solutions provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.  

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp. 

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

 Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC. 

For further information, please contact: 

CONTACT: Praveen Krishna
Sify Technologies Limited
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
[email protected]

Nikhila Kesavan
20:20 Media
+91 9840124036
[email protected]

Shiwei Yin
Grayling Investor Relations
+1-646-284-9474
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
