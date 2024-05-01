NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Participating in the call will be Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus.

ABOUT TPOXX®

TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the U.S. maintains a supply of TPOXX under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in 2018, and the IV formulation was approved for the same indication in 2022. The full label is available by clicking here. Oral tecovirimat received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in 2022. The EMA and UK approvals include labeling for oral tecovirimat indicating its use for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox. The full label is available by clicking here. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

ABOUT ORTHOPOXVIRUSES

Orthopoxvirus, belonging to the family of poxvirus that infect humans, include smallpox, mpox, cowpox and vaccinia. Smallpox, a highly contagious and fatal disease, presents itself as a risk to global health security today given fears of its release accidentally or intentionally as a bioweapon. Mpox virus, similar to smallpox, causes intermittent human infections, painful lesions, and possible case fatalities. Mpox outbreaks have been observed recently in the US, Europe, and Central & West Africa. Whether through natural occurrence or potential bioweapon warfare, orthopox threatens global health. Anti-virals and vaccines serve as possible solutions to address these threats.

