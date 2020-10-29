SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Call on November 5, 2020 Following Release of Third Quarter Financial Results

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Participating on the call will be Dr. Phil Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.siga.com under the ‘Events & Presentations’ tab in the Investor Relations section, or by clicking here. Participants may also access the call, by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic callers or 201-389-0877 for international callers. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 877-660-6853 for domestic callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using Conference ID: 13711770. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX®

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a stockpile of 1.7 million oral courses in the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox on July 13, 2018. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

About Smallpox1

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign. Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent. A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the current vaccine’s side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. More detailed information about SIGA and risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, including the forward-looking statements in this press release, is set forth in SIGA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SIGA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents that SIGA has filed with the SEC. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also obtain those documents free of charge from SIGA. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made, and except for our ongoing obligations under the United States of America federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the Government and no official endorsement should be inferred.

Contacts:

Investors
David Carey
212-867-1768
[email protected]

Media
Stephanie Seiler
206-713-0124
[email protected]

_________________
1 http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/smallpox/basics/definition/con-20022769  

